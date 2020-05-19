Police Commander Explains New Twist In Shooting Of Lamu Senator’s Father

A new twist into the shooting of Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip’s father has been explained by Laikipia County Police Commander Maxwell Nyaema.

In an interview by Daily Nation, the county police boss has revealed that Loitiptip’s father, David Kiwaka triggered the police officers to shoot him.

Apparently, the police officers had been assigned to arrest a suspect who had battered his wife whilst Loitiptip’s father was among the group of people that tried to protect him and prevent his arrest.

Further, Kiwaka is said to have stabbed a police officer in the process and was aiming to stab the next officer before he was shot on the right leg.

Read: Police Shot My Father For Not Wearing A Mask, Lamu Senator Loitiptip Says

“When he attempted to stab another officer, he was shot on the right leg,” stated the commander.

On Monday, Kahawa Tungu had reported that the Senator’s father was shot and seriously injured by a police officer on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital.

The lawmaker claimed that his father David Kiwaka had been shot in the leg by an officer from Doldol Police Station for apparently not wearing a Face Mask and called for a speedy investigation into the matter.

“I am currently in Nanyuki pursuing the matter. Justice must prevail for my father. That’s why I am calling for a speedy investigation and for the officer involved to be arrested,” the Senator said.

Read Also: Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip Denies Threatening Woman Allegedly Pregnant By Him

These sentiments were echoed by Saumu Mbuvi, his lover and Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter.

Last month, police authorities were directed to arrest persons who fail to put on masks while in public as part of the measures to contain the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

In a circular, Head of Police Operations Henry Barmao ordered field officers to file daily cases of the crimes to police headquarters.

Mr Barmao instructed officers to immediately arrest members of the public who fail to wear masks or those who wear them without covering the mouth and nose.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu