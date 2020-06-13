Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

A police chopper registration 5Y-NPW, on Saturday morning crashed in Kaithe-Kithoka area in Meru county.

According to the Star, the chopper developed mechanical problems causing the 7.30 am accident.

The helicopter was ferrying a security team to Marsabit when the accident occurred.

On board was Eastern Regional commissioner and his security team who were apparently headed for a meeting with North Eastern security personnel, the daily reports.

A sad morning as a Police chopper crashes at Kaithe -Kithoka, Meru county. pic.twitter.com/BC05EI8giW — Kenyan Report (@Kenyan_Report) June 13, 2020

Confirming the incident was area police boss Patrick Lumumba who noted that the injured passengers have been rushed to hospital.

Three of the occupants are said to have escaped with minor injuries while one suffered serious injuries.

The owner of the farm where the plane crash landed told Citizen that it destroyed her entire farm produce.

“The crash has destroyed my maize, my bananas and other crops, currently there will be nothing to harvest now, as you can see,” she said.

Further, she noted that moments before the crash, the chopper hovered over the same spot.

Police at the scene of incident tried to control a growing crowd of onlookers.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino has however clarified that 6 officers were involved in the accident.

“The officers have been rushed to Meru Level Five hospital but plans are underway to airlift them for specialised treatment,” he said.

