Police Chase in Siaya Leaves 45-year-old Man Dead

A family in Siaya is mourning the death of their 45-year-old kin who was hit by a police car on Monday along the Ukwala-Ugunja road.

The incident that happened yesterday has angered residents who have called on relevant authorities to deliver justice to the victim’s family.

The victim, Michael Odhiambo Oduor was reportedly walking on the road heading to Trans Nzoia trading centre when he was hit by an Administrative Police Landcruiser.

The police vehicle was said to be chasing a Toyota Probox before instantly hitting Michael.

According to the victim’s cousin, George Oketch, the police vehicle sped off after realizing it had hit and killed a pedestrian leaving the victim’s body on the ground.

The body has since been moved to Ukwala sub-county Hospital mortuary.

In a different account of events, Gathoge Police post in Kirinyaga has been temporarily closed after all officers attached to the station tested positive for Covid-19.

The police post has been closed for 10 days with officials from the Ministry of Health visiting the area to fumigate and put in place other necessary measures needed before it is reopened.

Residents in the region have been asked to refer to Kutus Police station for urgent services.

This comes as Covid-19 cases in the country continue to surge. As of yesterday, Kenya announced 745 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 6,209 tested. The positivity rate now stands at 12.0%.

