Police Cancel Azimio Meeting in Murang’a Over Late Notice

Police in Murang’a have canceled a planned Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party town hall meeting.

County police commander David Mathiu said the notice was submitted late. He explained that the opposition was supposed to be submitted four days prior but the police only received it on Tuesday.

The town hall meeting was set to be attended by Azimio leaders including Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Martha Karua, George Wajackoyah, former area governor Mwangi wa Iria and Jeremiah Kioni.

The former Murang’a governor was at Murang’a police station on Tuesday to submit the notice, saying the meeting will be purely an engagement forum between the leaders and the locals.

Read: Azimio Pulls Out of Bipartisan Talks, To Resume Protests

The main agenda, the former governor said, would be seeking inclusion in the government.

“We are coming to engage the people, those who have been asking why Murang’a has not participated in the national debate calling for a reduction in the cost of living, finally we are here,” the Usawa kwa Wote party leader said.

more follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...