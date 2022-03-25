Court Allows Police To Break Into Chinese Businessman’s Kilimani Home After Assault Incident

Police in Kilimani, Nairobi, are pursuing a Chinese businessman for assaulting and seriously injuring his compatriot.

Zhu Jin Ping is said to have committed the offence on March 20, 2022, at around 8pm after luring Li Xia to a city joint.

The two have a pending case in court where they are accused of obtaining money by false pretences.

The attack, police say, is related to the case.

“The complainant went to Galaxy Entertainment room number V805 where she found Ping with four other Chinese men and they started talking about the case pending before court. After talking, the complainant was attacked by Ping and another Chinese among the four where she sustained serious injuries on the head and left hand,” police said in a miscellaneous application filed at the Kibera Law Courts.

In the application, Sergeant Joram Karari said the victim is admitted at the Nairobi Hospital in serious condition.

The officer sought orders to break into the businessman’s house at 9 Planets apartments to arrest the suspect. He told the court that the suspect is believed to be hiding in the house and is planning to flee the country.

Senior principal magistrate Philip Mutua allowed the request.

