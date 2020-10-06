Heavily Armed Police Block Tanzania’s Opposition Leader Lissu’s Campaign Entourage [Video]

Heavily armed Tanzanian police officers on Tuesday blocked opposition leader Tundu Lissu’s convoy at Kiluvya, Coastal part of the country.

The Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) presidential candidate and his aides were headed to Kibaha district.

A video shared by the party on its Twitter page shows some armed officers in a Landcruiser and others milling around the scene questioning the opposition officials.

Jeshi la Polisi wenye silaha za moto na Mabomu ya machozi muda huu wameuzuia msafara wa Makamu Mwenyekiti wa Chadema Taifa na Mgombea Urais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania Mhe. @TunduALissu maeneo ya Kiluvya ukiwa unaelekea Kibaha. pic.twitter.com/xst3b5cOf5 — CHADEMA Tanzania (@ChademaTz) October 6, 2020

This comes four days after the National Electoral Commission (NEC) Ethics Committee suspended Lissu’s presidential campaigns for seven days for allegedly contravening election rules.

The suspension followed complaints filed by two political parties, President John Pombe Magufuli’s Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and NRA.

Read: Tanzania’s Electoral Body Suspends Tundu Lissu’s Campaigns For 7 Days,

The parties had accused the Chadema aspirant of having uttered seditious statements during one of his rallies.

According to the complainants, Lissu during his campaigns in Mara claimed that President Magufuli had convened a meeting with district executive directors to discuss rigging October’s election.

In a statement on Friday, NEC’s Ethics Committee Secretary Emmanuel Kavishe said the committee was satisfied that Lissu’s comments went against election rules hence a move to take disciplinary action against him.

Read Also: Tanzania’s Presidential Hopeful Tundu Lissu Summoned By Police Over Campaign Remarks

Kavishe said the presidential aspirant failed to provide evidence to substantiate his claims.

The former Singida MP, who is expected to give Magufuli a run for his money in the October 28 general elections, returned to Tanzania on July 27.

He had been living in Belgium and has undergone at least 20 surgeries after he survived an assassination attempt in September 2017.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu