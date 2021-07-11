Police Block Jubilee, UDA from Holding Campaigns in Kiambaa After Parties Booked Same Venue

Police in Kiambu county have cancelled two political events after parties booked the same grounds in the same day.

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and Jubilee Party are said to have booked Karuri Primary School grounds in Kiambaa constituency for today (Sunday).

UDA, linked to Deputy President William Ruto, was set to hold a football tournament later today.

Read: Kiambaa By-election: PNU’s Lucy Wanjiru Steps Down in Favour of Jubilee’s Njama

According to former State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi, UDA booked and paid for the grounds back in May.

POLICE block out @UDAKenya Kiambaa Football teams from the grounds at Karuri Primary school. Instead police say Jubilee function to take place on the grounds.#SystemYaFacts– UDA booked & paid for grounds on 31st May, 2021. Siasa ya Kifua na Madharau, will not win today. pic.twitter.com/mpL5kHmR6s — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 11, 2021

Speaking on Sunday, Kiambu Deputy County Commander Ali Nuno said the police blocked the parties from holding the events for fear of insecurity.

Reports indicate that UDA supporters are headed to the grounds for the tournament.

“Our Football Awards will go on. On that field. Hii siasa ya Kifua and Intimidation by Jubilee must be faced head on. Leo ni Leo,” tweeted Itumbi.

The entire @UDAKenya team is headed to Karuri Primary, where Police have blocked The Kiambaa Hustlers Tournament Finals despite a booking in May, 2021. Our Football Awards will go on. On that field. Hii siasa ya Kifua & Intimidation by Jubilee must be faced head on. Leo ni Leo pic.twitter.com/ddOqR7YCcu — Dennis Itumbi, HSC (@OleItumbi) July 11, 2021

Karuri Njama of Jubilee and John Njuguna Wanjiku of UDA are set to square out for the Kiambaa MP seat on July 15.

An opinion poll by Radio Africa last week showed that Wanjiku was the clear winner in the mini-poll with a 54 percent backing.

25 per cent said they would vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s choice while 18 per cent said that they were undecided and three per cent said that they would not vote at all.

Also taking place on the same day is a mini-poll for Muguga Ward representative position.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu