Police Arrest Four Youths Wielding Crude Weapons On Social Media

As the August 9 General Elections near, security agencies across the country have intensified the crackdown on people likely to cause violence and insecurity.

In the latest antic, the National Police have arrested four youths in Nakuru who were wielding crude weapons on social media.

The four were arrested by officers from Njoro Police Station within Mauche Ward in Nakuru County and a cache of 25 arrows was recovered.

The police say the four had posed with arrows on social media, a move likely to trigger violence or send the message of fear to people.

“The arrests followed police investigations after a photo of the suspects wielding crude weapons was shared on a popular social media platform on 25th May 2022. They proudly paraded their crude weapons, without regard to security concerns in their neighborhoods. The four suspects are in custody and the recovered arrows are kept as exhibits,” the police said.

In efforts to sustain an enabling environment for peaceful coexistence towards and beyond the General Elections, the @NPSOfficial_KE has deployed several measures including scrutiny of activities by users on social media platforms to curb triggers to violence and insecurity. pic.twitter.com/HT0yfqmKXZ — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 5, 2022

The four will be arraigned in court on Monday, Meanwhile, the security agencies have called on the public to use social media platforms responsibly during this electioneering period while adding that enough resources have been put in place to ensure netizens adhere to the same.

