Police Arrest Two Suspected of Killing JKUAT Student Joel Juma

DCI detectives have arrested two suspects linked to the murder of a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student two days ago.

Joseph Muchiri, alias Agent, 22, and Paul Mbatha, 20, were nabbed in Thika and Juja, respectively.

In a statement, DCI director George Kinoti stated that the sleuths are closing in on a third suspect.

“In the 2am incident that engulfed the JKUAT fraternity and its environs in a somber mood, special teams of detectives from the Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) were dispatched yesterday to augment the Juja based detectives in a manhunt for the bloodthirsty killers,” said Kinoti.

“The thugs, who are part of a gang desperately escaping an ongoing operation in the larger Eastlands area, assumed that they had found a safe haven in Gachororo, but not anymore.”

The deceased, Joel Juma, who was a fourth year Industrial Chemistry student was stabbed twice in the chest.

His girlfriend told the police that she had accompanied the deceased to a friend’s place to pick revision material. The said friend lived a few blocks away.

Local guards in the vicinity rushed Juma to a dispensary where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Kinoti noted that the suspects have since admitted to having been involved in the murder most brutal.

