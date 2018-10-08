Police Arrest Two Over Cooperative Bank Foiled Robbery In Githurai

The police are holding two men believed to be behind an attempted bank robbery in Nairobi’s Githurai area.

The men; Richard Amboya and John Mukanya work for a security firm and were on duty when the incident happened at the Cooperative Bank.

They are said to have tried drilling through the bank wall but were seen by a member of the public who contacted the bank manager.

“The unknown suspects were in the process of drilling a hole on the wall of the bank’s building when someone noticed the activities on the wall and alerted the manager who then called in the police,” Ruiru police boss James Ng’etich told a local daily.

Ng’etich said that they recovered a crowbar, chisel and pliers at the scene of incident.

Nothing was stolen from the bank.

In November 2017, two brothers and a friend broke into the strongroom of a Kenya Commercial Bank branch in Thika and stole over Sh52 million.

It is believed that the digging of a tunnel that was used by the robbers to get to the bank’s vault started months prior to the actual robbery.

What shocked many is that all the while, those behind the robbery ran a shop next to the bank selling books.

