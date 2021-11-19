Police Arrest Three Kidnappers, Rescue Victim in Murang’a

Three suspected kidnappers were this afternoon apprehended by the Police along Makenji area in Murang’a County.

The three had allegedly kidnapped a 35 year old woman in Toll Estate, Juja subcounty. The lady is reported to have left Juja in the morning heading to Nairobi.

According to DCIO Richard Mwaura, the police are hunting for two other victims who were thrown out of a moving vehicle which was also carrying the woman.

“The suspects had already started asking for ransom and when we questioned the lady who was in captivity, she told us that there were two men who were bleeding in the car and they were thrown out of the speeding suspects’ vehicle,” he said.

Mwaura said that they received a tip-off that the kidnappers were heading towards Thika. They were them able to use their networks to track them and put them in custody.

Six mobile phones and a blood stained knife were recovered from the suspects’ vehicle. They are currently being held at Juja Police station while the resumed lady is being treated at a nearby hospital.

The three will be arraigned in court on Monday.

