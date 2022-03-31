Police Arrest Suspect Behind Vandalism of Nairobi Expressway Construction Materials

Detectives have arrested a suspect who has been behind the vandalism of Nairobi Expressway construction materials.

The suspect, Richard Misoka was nabbed last evening by detectives based at Embakasi police station.

According to the DCI, in a serious crime bordering on economic sabotage, 11 boxes of greenery landscaping materials used for planting flowers, assorted vandalized aluminum bars, vandalized metal angle lines and sacks containing vandalized metal inter-locking Screws for Guard Rails were recovered from the suspect in the dusk operation.

“The suspect is currently in custody at Embakasipolice station, as detectives prepare appropriate charges against him. DCI is appealing to members of the public to report any case of vandalism of critical national infrastructure, through our anonymous toll-free number,” the DCI said.

Vandalized Nairobi Expressway Materials Recovered And Suspect Arrested A suspect who vandalized materials used for the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway, has been arrested by police officers based at Embakasi police station. pic.twitter.com/DNvBbAe98M — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 31, 2022

