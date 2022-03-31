in NEWS

Police Arrest Suspect Behind Vandalism of Nairobi Expressway Construction Materials

Expressway
Nairobi Expressway (Courtesy)

Detectives have arrested a suspect who has been behind the vandalism of Nairobi Expressway construction materials.

The suspect, Richard Misoka was nabbed last evening by detectives based at Embakasi police station.

According to the DCI, in a serious crime bordering on economic sabotage, 11 boxes of greenery landscaping materials used for planting flowers, assorted vandalized aluminum bars, vandalized metal angle lines and sacks containing vandalized metal inter-locking Screws for Guard Rails were recovered from the suspect in the dusk operation.

Read: Nairobi Expressway To Cost Ksh2.2 Billion Per Kilometre

“The suspect is currently in custody at Embakasipolice station, as detectives prepare appropriate charges against him. DCI is appealing to members of the public to report any case of vandalism of critical national infrastructure, through our anonymous toll-free number,” the DCI said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Nairobi ExpresswayVandalism

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

KCSE

Detectives Hunting for KCSE Candidate who Fled after He was Busted Cheating
Supreme Court BBI judgment

Final Blow for BBI as Supreme Court Declares Bill Unconstitutional