Police Arrest Suspect in Rongai Home Burglary

Police have arrested a suspect in the chilling robbery caught on camera in Ongata Rongai.

According to Police Spokesman Bruno Shioso, the suspect is helping officers with investigations into the Sunday morning incident.

“Police officers are conducting intensive investigations into the matter and so far, one suspect has been arrested. He is giving police information that will help us close in on the other suspects,” he is quoted by Capital FM News.

A senior police officer who sought anonymity told K24 Digital that the six-man gang was led by a former cop.

“Preliminary reports show that the team of thugs that terrorized the woman is led by a former cop,” they said.

The gang is seen attacking a woman as she made her way into her residence along Gataka Road at 2 am in the morning. They follow her into the compound, destroy her vehicle and then lead her into her home.

Armed with machetes and guns, the thugs ransack her home. Reports indicate that after leaving her home, they withdrew money in her name in Mwiki, Kasarani Constituency.

On Monday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i visited the area accompanied by the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and the head of the DCI’s Special Services Unit (SSU) Pius Gitari.

The trio assured locals that necessary action will be taken and those found culpable will face the law.

A special team of detectives from the SSU was deployed to the area to oversee the security operations in the area.

