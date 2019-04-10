Police Arrest Maid Who Allegedly Kidnapped 2-Month-Old Baby, Asked For Ksh11,000 Ransom

Police have arrested a lady who allegedly kidnapped a two-month old baby and asked for a Ksh11,000 ransom from the parents.

According to reports, the 24-year old lady, Sharon Chepkoech, who was working as a maid, is said to have taken the baby from Zimmerman estate in Nairobi.

Sharon is then stated to have threatened to flee with the baby to Malawi if the money demanded was not given to her.

Mary Ndegwa, mother of the kidnapped baby, revealed that Sharon was employed two weeks ago.

Speaking on what she defines as a ‘nightmare’, Ms Ndegwa revealed: “She had stolen my clothes and had carried a knife in case the money was not sent. She said I will never see my baby.”

The lady was later arrested by police and was taken to Shauri Moyo Police Station before she was moved to Kiamumbi in Mwiki.

Ms Ndegwa expressed her gratitude to the police for intercepting and safely securing her baby.

“I thank God…she kidnapped my first born she was asking to be sent money or else I will never see my baby again, luckily with help of friends and relatives the phone she was using was tracked and she was arrested,” Ms Ndegwa mentioned.

Sharon is currently being grilled on the matter.

