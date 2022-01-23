Police Arrest Husband of Juja Waitress Whose Body Was Found Outside GSU Gate

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are holding the husband of the waitress whose body was found stashed in a suitcase dumped outside the GSU Reece Squad gate in Kimbo area, Kiambu County.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the police are treating Simon Ngugi as the prime suspect in Esther Wambui’s murder.

The arrest was effected after detectives obtained mobile phone conversations between Ngige and the deceased, Ruiru, Director of Criminal Investigations Officer (DCIO) Justus Ombati confirmed.

Wambui was apparently accosted by unknown people as she walked to her place of work on the morning of January 17.

On the material day, her boyfriend Joseph Ngige, had escorted her to a junction, which is about a kilometre away from her workplace.

But police question why the husband never reported the incident after the wife failed to return home that evening.

“Shockingly, Ngige never reported Wambui’s disappearance to the police or informed her colleagues at work despite his wife failing to return home in the evening,” Ombati said.

It’s alleged that the couple was experiencing marital problems. The deceased’s workmates claim Ngige was a jealous man.

“Let’s just say Bobo (Wambui) had her own problems on love issues, and the husband was not comfortable,’’ said a co-worker who sought anonymity.

However, Ngige, a casual labourer, recently dismissed the claims insisting he loved his wife.

“We have never quarreled and I have never suspected her of anything,” he said.

A postmortem examination conducted on Wambui’s body revealed she died of blunt force trauma and strangulation.

The postmortem was conducted in Nairobi on Friday by Pathologist Simon Omwok at the City Mortuary in the presence of police, parents and other witnesses.

The family is awaiting further results from samples taken for testing including vaginal swabs, to determine whether the victim was sexually assaulted before she was murdered.

The brutalized body was found on Monday evening. It had a “bwana ya mtu ni sumu” message on the chest, palms and thighs.

“We believe the messages written on her body was meant to distract investigations,” an officer aware of the matter said.

Ruiru Head of DCI Justus Ombati said the woman might have been killed elsewhere and dumped along Thika Road.

