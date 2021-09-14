Police Arrest Contractor of Building that Killed Three People in Kisumu

A contractor of the two-storey building that collapsed and killed three people on Monday in Mamboleo estate, Kisumu County, has been arrested.

Police confirmed the arrest on Monday evening saying they are still pursuing the owner of the building who is still at large.

The contractor, Gilbert Aono, is being held at the Kondele police station.

According to the authorities, Aono will be arraigned on Tuesday.

The fatalities have since been identified as Victor Odhiambo aged 29, Florence Odhiambo, 25, and Beatrice Awuor aged 30.

Their bodies were moved Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary as funeral arrangements begin.

Survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The building that was under construction came tumbling down at around 1:30pm.

Regional Coordinator of the National Construction Authority (NCA) Eng. Amos Musau told members of the press that the authority in August 2020 issued the owner of the building with a notice for closure for not adhering to building regulations.

The Monday incident came a week after a five-storey building partially collapsed Kinoo, Kiambu County.

The incidents have sparked a debate on the quality of structures coming up in many parts of the country as the demand for residential buildings continues to rise. Many of the constructions sites lack proper supervision with investors going for cheap and low-quality materials.

