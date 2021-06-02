Police Arrest Boda Boda Rider Suspected to be involved in Shantel Nzembi’s Killing in Kitengela

Police have in custody a boda boda rider suspected to have been involved in the kidnapping and murder of Shantel Nzembi.

Shantel, an 8-year-old girl, was found dead in a thicket in Kitengela on Monday.

The deceased went missing on Saturday and her body discovered in Orata area by a passerby who reported the matter at the Kitengela police station.

Police officers who rushed to the scene found the body wrapped in a sack with multiple injuries.

Read: One of Four Kitengela Abductees Benjamin Imbai Died Of Strangulation

Isinya DCI Jeremiah Dubai said detectives were following phone call leads that could help trace the suspects.

According to Shantel’s mother, Christine Ngima, she received at least 50 strange phone calls demanding a Sh300,000 ransom.

”My daughter left the house on Saturday and I thought she was just within the compound playing with other children. However, I was shocked to learn that she had not returned back by evening,” said the bereaved parent.

It has also emerged that Shantel’s case could have been that of mistaken identity.

Read Also: Body of Another Missing Kitengela Man Found in Thika

Her mother told the police that one of the callers referred to her as “Mama Sharon”.

Sharon was in fact Shantel’s friend. They attended the same school but their parents did not know each other.

Sharon’s mother, it is said, is a police officer.

A few weeks ago, four men went missing in Kitengela. Two of the victims bodies have since been recovered in different areas within the Mt Kenya region while the other two are yet to turn up.

More follows

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu