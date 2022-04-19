Police Arrest 3 Village Elders Caught on Camera Assaulting a Widow, Son In Oyugis

Police have arrested three people captured in a viral video assaulting a woman and her son at Ringa Kojwach Village in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.

In the two-minute video that has been trending on social media since Monday, the trio is seen flogging the old woman as she begs to be let go. The woman is said to be a widow.

Reports indicate that the woman’s son was accused of some undisclosed transgression in the village, summoned by elders and badly beaten.

It’s when the mother intervened to save her son when the village elders descended on her, subjecting her to the cruel beating.

Following uproar from members of the public, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Monday morning that the suspects were in custody.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri.

The police said the perpetrators are being processed for arraignment in court for the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Further to an incident reported yesterday where an old lady with her son were assaulted by known persons, the following are under arrest and being processed to be arraigned for offence of assault causing actual bodily harm. 1. Dedan Kimathi Agan

2. Enos Odhiambo Osoo pic.twitter.com/ACaAcKsth9 — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) April 19, 2022

Earlier, NPS joined outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the family.

“The cruel act of victimising the two for whatever reason is unjustified, unlawful and cruel,” said NPS.

“There are legally laid down procedures for settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations.”

