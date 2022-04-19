in NEWS

Police Arrest 3 Village Elders Caught on Camera Assaulting a Widow, Son In Oyugis

Widow assaulted Oyugis

Police have arrested three people captured in a viral video assaulting a woman and her son at Ringa Kojwach Village in Oyugis, Homa Bay County.

In the two-minute video that has been trending on social media since Monday, the trio is seen flogging the old woman as she begs to be let go. The woman is said to be a widow.

Reports indicate that the woman’s son was accused of some undisclosed transgression in the village, summoned by elders and badly beaten.

It’s when the mother intervened to save her son when the village elders descended on her, subjecting her to the cruel beating.

widow beaten Oyugis

Following uproar from members of the public, the National Police Service (NPS) confirmed on Monday morning that the suspects were in custody.

Also Read: National Police Service Speaks After Viral Video of Motorist Punching Traffic Cop

The arrested persons have been identified as Dedan Kimathi Agan, Enos Odhiambo Osoo and Lukio Okwiri.

The police said the perpetrators are being processed for arraignment in court for the offence of assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Earlier, NPS joined outraged Kenyans in condemning the uncalled brutality against the family.

“The cruel act of victimising the two for whatever reason is unjustified, unlawful and cruel,” said NPS.

“There are legally laid down procedures for settling conflicts between people. The rule of law should always prevail against the rule of the mob in all situations.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

AssaultOyugis

Written by Wycliffe Nyamasege

Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

cristiano georgina lose baby

Cristiano Ronaldo And Partner Georgina Rodriguez Lose Baby Boy

Court Dismisses Kenyan Firm’s Petition Seeking Sh150 Million in Damages from Nokia