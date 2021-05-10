Police Arrest 15 Students Found Drunk at a Rental House in Kirinyaga County

Police officers in Kirinyaga County have arrested 15 students who were found drunk at a rental house.

According to the area police boss, Anthony Mbogo, three girls were among those arrested inside a room at Mucangara Trading Centre.

“We have confirmed that they are students from various secondary schools who are supposed to report back to school on Monday and Tuesday,” Mbogo said.

Police in Kirinyaga County arrested 15 students who were found drunk at a rental house in Gichugu. The area police boss said 3 girls were among the students who were discovered inside a room at Mucangara Trading Centre.#Kenya Orengo #mainaAndKingangi June Ruto #KCSE2020 Juja pic.twitter.com/yJcuA9cXQc — Radio Punchline Africa (@radio_punchline) May 10, 2021

The officers also found a carton with six bottles of ice vodka, some gambling cards and CDs.

The students are currently held at Kianyanga Police Station and are set to be arraigned in court later today.

In a different account of events last month, 36 teenagers were arrested while partying at a house within Koweo village in Rachuonyo East sub-county, Homa Bay County.

The children, aged between 12 and 17 years, included eight girls and 28 boys.

Four others escaped arrest during the operation led by Kojwach Kawere sub-location Assistant Chief Isaiah Ondoro and his Kojwach Kamyoro counterpart Fredrick Okeyo.

According to the administrators, a majority of the teens arrested included students who recently completed their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE). Others were primary school pupils. They were held at the police station and later arraigned.

