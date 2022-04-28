Police Announce Traffic Disruptions Ahead of Kibaki’s State Funeral at Nyayo Stadium

The National Police Service has announced traffic disruptions in Nairobi ahead of the state funeral service for retired President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo National Stadium on Friday, April 29, 2022.

In a statement on Thursday, Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said a procession to the stadium led by the Kenya Defence Forces will affect the flow of traffic on some major roads in the city as they proceed to the venue.

Routes to be affected include Procession Way, Kenyatta Avenue, Uhuru Highway and Aerodrome Road.

Consequently, motorists have been advised to avoid Aerodrome Road and a section of Uhuru Highway between Nyayo House and Lusaka roundabouts as from 7:00am.

Vehicles driving to the city from Waiyaki Way and intending to cross over to Mombasa Road are advised to avoid Uhuru Highway and divert at Nyayo House Roundabout and join Kenyatta Highway towards Moi Avenue heading to Haile-Selassie Roundabout, then towards City Stadium onwards to Mombasa Road, NPS said.

Those from Mombasa Road intending to access the Central Business District (CBD) or Westlands are advised to use Southern Bypass, or Likoni Enterprise and Lusaka roads to avoid inconveniences along Uhuru Highway.

Further, the police warned that due to limited parking space at Nyayo National Stadium, owing to a high human and vehicles traffic expected, only vehicles bearing parking access stickers shall be allowed to park within the stadium premises.

“Vehicles without stickers shall only be allowed to drop guests besides the stadium and then proceed to Lang’ata Road Primary School and Green Park where adequate parking is available,” said Shioso.

He added: “Traffic police and other police officers shall be at hand to afford support and guidance to all guests. Kindly comply with them for the success of the occasion.”

Kibaki, who was the only surviving former Head of State, died on Friday after a long illness. He was 90.

He will be laid to rest at his home in Othaya, Nyeri, on Saturday, April 30.

