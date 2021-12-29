“Pole Dennis,” DP Ruto Says After Visiting Itumbi In Hospital [Photos]

Deputy President William Ruto has finally broken his silence about the alleged abduction and torture of his digital strategist Dennis Itumbi.

The second in command visited Itumbi at the Nairobi West Hospital on Tuesday, nearly a week after he was admitted at the facility.

In photos shared on his social media pages last night, Ruto, unlike his allies, wished Itumbi a quick recovery without commenting on the alleged torture of Itumbi by what the ‘hustler nation’ believes were security agents.

Read: Itumbi to Face Trial Over Letter Alleging Plot To Assassinate DP Ruto







“Pole Dennis. Get well soon. God is the Almighty,” Ruto captioned the photos of him having a chat with Itumbi at the hospital.

Itumbi, who is said to have been transferred to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on Saturday, was in high spirits.

He was reportedly admitted to ICU after developing pneumonia-related complications.

According to his friends, Martin Gitau and Josiah Murigu, who paid Itumbi a visit at the Nairobi West Hospital on Saturday, he was admitted after developing breathing complications.

Read Also: Police Say Efforts to Trace Car Used in Itumbi’s Alleged Abduction Unsuccessful

“Dennis Itumbi has been admitted into the ICU. X-ray shows signs of pneumonia. Say a prayer for him,” said Gitau.

Murigu, on the other hand, said the blogger had been left in the cold for too long hence his current condition.

Itumbi’s brother, David, said the blogger who had been abducted on Thursday was taken by men who had identified themselves as police.

His phone signal showed that he was in Kigwa in Ridgeways but he was later traced in Lucky Summer, Kasarani area by a taxi driver identified as Mr Makhoha.

Read Also: Dennis Itumbi in ICU After Developing Pneumonia Related Complications

Mr Makhoha is said to have recognized Itumbi who was at the time naked and limping.

“He managed to crawl to the nearest road, where he sought help from bodaboda riders and this is where Mr Makoha recognised him and offered to help,” a group of MPs said on Friday.

The vocal blogger was then taken to Uhai Neema Hospital and later to Nairobi West.

He reportedly suffered extensive torture, including repeatedly battery of his limbs with a hammer, and sustained soft tissue injuries as well as fractures.

Read Also: What I Know About Bogonko Bosire’s Disappearance – Dennis Itumbi

MPs allied to DP William Ruto said the blogger was warned against mentioning Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai’s son, David Mwendwa who is said to have killed two in an accident.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...