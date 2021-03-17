Poisons Board Upgrades System for Kenyans to Report Adverse Effects of Covid-19 Vaccine

Kenya’s Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the upgrade of the Pharmacovigilance Electronic Reporting System version II (PvERS II) for Kenyans to report any adverse effects following the Covid-19 vaccine.

The upgraded system is more interactive and will allow reporting of all suspected adverse events and suspected quality defects from all medical products and health technologies. Overall, the system will help with the digitization of data and strengthen the regulatory process of the reports as it provides a central repository for easy access of data.

The added function of user access rights allows users to monitor the progress of their reports, see trends across various counties and seek quick basic summary statistics of the Individual Case Safety Reports Submitted to the board.

PPB CEO Dr. Siyoi said the system would also allow users at a snap shot to view summaries of what is reported to the board.

“When we started this system we had only two modules but now we have added several others including medical devices & vaccination among others,” Dr F. Siyoi CEO.

The system will now offer improved reporting with the forms updated and added to four. The system also features advanced security features with encryption and a dashboard where the snapshots are available to users.

Health CAS Dr. Rashid Aman said the launch of the upgraded system was a great milestone by PPB which is also a regional centre of pharmacovigilance in the region.

“The Ministry of Health through the Pharmacy & Poisons Board is committed to providing Kenyans with safe, quality & efficacious Health Products & Health Technologies & we’re looking forward to great outputs from the upgraded system especially during this time when we are still fighting COVID-19.” Aman said.

The Pharmacovigilance Electronic Reporting System has been in existence since 2013. Since then, at least 14,000 reports on individual case safety reports and over 1,000 suspected quality defects have been reported on the platform.

“These reports have been used to inform policy change, review of treatment guidelines and various regulatory actions,” Dr Siyoi.

PPB says the new system reinforces the adherence to required standards and guidelines with better interoperability with existing e-health tools.

Health and medical services have including consultation, diagnosis, prescription, and purchase of medicines have been digitized to offer convenience and affordability to users. A number of startups and health practitioners have developed apps offering such services remotely.

