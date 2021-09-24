Poisons Board Raid in Nyanza Region Leads to Arrest of 80, Closure of 84 Pharmacies

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has shut down 84 illegal pharmacies within the Nyanza region in its latest crackdown.

The crackdown covered the counties of Kisumu, Nyamira, Kisii, Homabay, Migori and Siaya and targeted those pharmacy outlets that were found to have flouted regulations.

So far, 80 people have been arrested and 84 illegal pharmacies closed. 137 cartons of assorted medicine were also seized.

“A crackdown on illegal pharmacies in Nyanza region that commenced on 20th September 2021 has closed a total of 84 illegal pharmacies and seized 137 cartons of assorted medicines. So far, 80 people have been arrested & arraigned in court & charged with various offenses,” the board said through a statement on Twitter.

Dr Dominic Kariuki, Deputy Director, Inspectorate and enforcement further directed that all pharmacy outlets with expired drugs should safely quarantine them and get in touch with the regional inspectors of Pharmacy & Poisons Board for safe disposal.

“Of major concern however is the absentee superintendents where licensed pharmacy outlets are left in the hands of unqualified persons hence putting the lives of Kenyans in danger,” ~ DR DOMINIC KARIUKI, Deputy Director, Inspectorate & enforcement. pic.twitter.com/7IFnMwZRQG — Pharmacy and Poisons (@ppbkenya) September 24, 2021

Earlier in April, the board raided the North Rift region where 69 were arrested and 95 chemists closed.

The surveillance team was conducting an operation within the Kakuma Refugee camp, Kakuma town, Kanamkemer market and Lodwar town within Turkana County.

