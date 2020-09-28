What you Need To Know Before You Buy a Soundbar

Sound Bars have increased in demand while Home theatres take a back seat. Despite the fact that the two have some slightly varying functions, most people substitute one for the other.

Sound Bars are popular mainly because of their design. The fact that a small, neat bar can sit comfortably in your house and produce such powerful sound is very attractive to many.

Home theatres were mainly used for playing movies, series and music in CDs, DVDs and USB drives. The amplified sound was an added advantage.

Home theatres are also quite bulky and it was common to enter a house and find tallboy speakers around the living room. A slight wrong turn could send both you and the speaker tumbling down very fast. Although they look good, they can be in your way.

Sound Bars are a great innovation especially in these times when almost all content is available online. Unlike Home theatres, you cannot play your CDs and DVDs on a soundbar. To put it better, you cannot play visual data on soundbars.

They are specifically meant for sound.Luckily, as the Televisions have gotten thinner, so have the functions. So you can play your visual directly from the TV.

We shall expound on TVs another day, but just to summarize, your present day TV has evolved to accommodate more functions. You can get a smart TV which will allow you to stream Netflix, YouTube and other shows online directly through your Wi-Fi connection.

Alternatively, if you do not have a Smart TV, you can use an Android Box or Chrome cast to cast your shows from your smartphone or computer to your TV. You can also use a HDMI cable for the same and lastly, you can use your USB to play a show on your TV.

When choosing a soundbar, there are a few factors you will want to consider.

For starters, check the number of HDMI ports. This will determine just how many connections you can make. If you need more than one, ensure that your Soundbar has about two or three for added capabilities.

Check to ensure whether your Soundbar can connect to Bluetooth or WiFi or both. Most Soundbars primarily have Bluetooth connectivity. WiFi means that you can stream even more content seamlessly.

Check the size and the design. Soundbars come in different sizes, colours and design. Most soundbars are designed to match your TV sets, so when buying one, ask which one would seat well with your TV. You can get a curved soundbar for your curved TV, a black one if your TV has a black frame and silver in a similar scenario.

Check the watts or sound output that best suits your needs. This is mainly the determinant for the difference in price for many soundbars.

Connecting a soundbar is pretty simple and you can start enjoying amplified sound soon as you get one in the house.

