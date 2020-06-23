Nigerian Bus Sharing Platform Plentywaka Launches Logistics App For Package Delivery

Nigerian bus sharing platform, Plentywaka, has launched a logistics unit, Logistics by Plentywaka (LBP), an expansion of the company’s bus transportation network.

The company will now provide customers with same day service responding to the need for a wide range of logistical vehicles including trucks, cooling vans and bikes during this lockdown period when there is restriction of movement.

The LBP app is available on Google playstore and Apple’s app store where users can select a vehicle depending on their requirements.

The logistics company aims to remove the stress of transporting packages across the city by providing a wide range of vehicles to enable customers send packages of all sizes and fragility at affordable rates.

Large corporate businesses, SMEs and players in the informal sector will also benefit from the services which are aiding in the continuity of businesses despite the lockdown.

Speaking on the new platform and the effects of Covid-19, Johnny Enagwolor, the MD and co-founder of Plentywaka, said, “The effects of COVID-19 are being felt everywhere; the world has seen a mass loss of life, a sharp downturn to global economies and a fundamental shift in how people move about, work, and go about their domestic lives.

“In the midst of all of this, companies like ours have had to look at how we can continue to innovate and support both businesses, and people who need access to goods, by leveraging innovative technology to streamline the processes.

“We’ve worked with a number of partners, as well as many of our own drivers, to build out the infrastructure required to deliver a cost-effective and efficient logistics service. Furthermore, we’re also pleased to be opening up new opportunities to those who’ve lost their regular source of income since COVID-19.”

Logistics by Plentywaka is now on the hunt for trusted partners and vehicle owners eager to make money from their already existing customer base of over 40,000 individuals and ride on their access to technology infrastructure.

The customers using the app will pick their preferred vehicle type that is closest to the pick-up location with real time delivery tracking and support.

In efforts to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus, Plentywaka recently launched the staff bus solutions for companies to commute their staff.

The company hopes to top up its March 2020 success, of completing 100,000 rides in 6 months. The app allows customers to pay for their trips in real time.

