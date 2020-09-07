Plea Bargain Off The Table As DPP Introduces Abuse Of Office Charge In Sonko Graft Case

Anti-Corruption Court Magistrate Douglas Ogoti has directed Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko to appear in court on Monday, September 14, 2020, to plead to new corruption charges.

According to Star, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Noordin Haji has amended new graft charges detailing abuse of office.

Consequently, the plea bargain that was initially encouraged by Justice Ogoti is now off the table as 20 witnesses are reportedly lined up to testify against the city boss.

Last Wednesday, during the mention of Sonko’s Sh357 million graft case, the DPP and the governor were encouraged to explore a plea bargain before the full hearing proceeded.

However, the prosecution told the court that they had not offered a plea bargain to Sonko and his co-accused as they were not approached by the defence.

Ultimately, Sonko who is represented by Lawyer Cecil Miller also reiterated that the prosecution had not approached them adding that he would seek advise from her client.

Sonko was dramatically arrested last year enroute Voi where he was remanded at Industrial Area prison before being charged with 19 counts of graft charges.

He was accused of misappropriating Sh357 million from the county coffers. He was released on Sh15 million cash bail.

