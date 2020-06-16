Player Dies After Drowning In Swimming Pool In Denmark

Ghanaian forward Adam Ibrahim has passed on after drowning in a swimming pool in Denmark.

The 20-year-old who joined Hobro IK from third-tier Accra Sporting Club in January on a three-year deal was found unconscious in a swimming pool on Monday.

Accra Sporting Club President Fiifi Parker Hanson is quoted by Mohammed Hafiz in a post shared on his Facebook timeline.

“I still can’t believe this, it’s just like I did not read the text well. I’m still confused and shocked. An uprising enterprise striker just left without a word,” Hanson wrote.

“First and foremost, Adom was somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. He is excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better upfront when he is on the pitch.

“The loss of Adom will be painfully felt by our club, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Adom and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

