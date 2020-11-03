There Are Plans To Use ICC To Stop Ruto’s 2022 Presidential Bid – MP Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has claimed that there are plans to stop Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions using his failed case at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the controversial lawmaker claimed that Ruto’s “political enemies” are working to revive the case using what he termed as “evil schemes”.

Sudi cited the yesterday incident where Kenyan lawyer Paul Gichuru surrendered to authorities in the Hague, Netherlands, after five years of being sought for allegedly interfering with witnesses in Ruto’s crimes against humanity case.

Gicheru is among lawyers who played a big role in having the case against the second in command and radio presenter Joshua Arap Sang vacated in 2016.

The two were charged with instigating violence after a disputed 2007 election when 1,200 people lost their lives.

ICC issued a warrant of arrest against Gicheru in 2015 after he was accused of bribing witnesses in the case.

Sudi read malice in the lawyer’s move to turn himself in ahead of the 2022 poll.

He claimed that some state officers have been working to revive the case.

“Last year, I told you of the evil schemes crafted by William Ruto’s political enemies with the aim of stopping him from running for office. Nancy Gitau and Solicitor General with the help of their master are the architects of this evil scheme, ” said Sudi.

“They began by sending three Police Officers to Eldoret Central Police Station to pick files recorded during post-election violence 2007/8. They also sent the former OCPD Eldoret (2007/8) Mr. Titus Karuri to the Hague with the motive still unknown. They have now sent Lawyer Paul Gicheru to surrender himself to ICC.”

Sudi claimed that Ruto’s case is similar to that of President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose charges were dropped in 2014.

“All these plans are done subsequently with the aim to revive ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto. This is what that self-declared government mouthpiece Francis Atwoli referred to when he claimed that William Ruto will not be on the ballot come 2022, ” he added.

“Unfortunately, you cannot separate the two ICC cases both for DP Ruto and the one for President Uhuru Kenyatta the cases remain inseparable. I wish to tell them that we are not scared about these evil schemes, we know each and every detail of their secret plan to tame William Ruto. We believe we have God on our side, let them bring it on.”

The judges in the ICC case had in 2016 ruled that the DP and his co-accused had no case to answer.

However, they left the door open for possible fresh charges in future if sufficient evidence is tabled, noting that the case had been hampered by political interference and threats against witnesses.

