Pilot’s Lack Of Situational Awareness Caused Meru Police Chopper Crash

Investigations into the accident involving a chopper operated by the National Police Service Air Wing have been concluded revealing that lack of situational awareness by the pilot led to the accident.

According to a report classified by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAID), the accident that happened on June 13, 2020, at Kaithe, Meru county, was due to the decision of the pilot to continue the flight into deteriorating weather.

“The investigation identified the probable cause of the accident as the pilot’s lack of situational awareness, and the decision to continue the flight into deteriorating weather conditions that occasioned spatial disorientation after inadvertent entry into instrument meteorological conditions and subsequent loss of helicopter control,” Transport CS James Macharia said.

Read: Police Chopper Ferrying Security Team To Marsabit Crash Lands In Meru

Reports had indicated that the chopper developed mechanical problems causing the 7.30 am accident.

The helicopter was ferrying a security team to Marsabit when the accident occurred. Onboard was the Eastern Regional commissioner and his security team who were apparently headed for a meeting with North Eastern security personnel.

Three of the occupants escaped with minor injuries while one suffered serious injuries.

The captain of the accident aircraft had joined the National Police Service in 2011, underwent a 15-month basic recruit course before being posted to Habaswein in Wajir.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu