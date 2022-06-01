Pilot in Uhuru Gardens Airshow Mark Sampason Dies in Zimbabwe

One of the pilots from South Africa who took part in the maiden Kenyan Defense Force Museum Airshow has died.

Mark Sampason, who is a member of the Marksmen Aerobatic Team, perished in a plane crash in Harare, Zimbabwe on Tuesday,

When the tragedy struck, the team was returning from a roundabout flight from Cape Town to Nairobi, where they had conducted a flawless aerobatic formation demonstration.

The squad said they were devastated and were working with Zimbabwean authorities.

“It is with great sadness and a profound sense of loss that today, the Marksmen aerobatic team can confirm that Mark Sampason, outstanding aviator, honoured team member, trusted number-4 and loyal friend, perished in a flying incident in Harare, Zimbabwe,” they said in a statement.

The team released a statement after last week’s presentation, stating that they had a terrific weekend in Kenya.

The Aero Club of East Africa co-hosted an airshow on May 28 at Wilson Airport in Nairobi.

“We were treated to exceptional Kenyan hospitality. The Museum Airshow Festival was held at the Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi and we were fortunate to display with the highly skilled aviators from the Kenyan Airforce (KAF) as well as a number of other commercial operators including Kenya Airways.”

