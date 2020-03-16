Pilot In Fake Arms Saga Released On Police Bond, Admits To Accompanying Echesa To Poland

Bluebird Aviation Pilot Subow Mohamed Ahmed is expected in court today (Monday) over links with the Sh39 billion fake military equipment deal.

Mr Ahmed, a son of a Kenyan ambassador to a Middle East country was arrested on Saturday at the JKIA following a stop order.

He had just arrived from India where his father was receiving treatment.

According to those privy with the goings-on, the pilot admitted to knowing former Sports CS Rashid Echesa who is the prime suspect in the scandal.

He also told detectives that he accompanied Echesa to Poland where they inspected the military equipment. He was present due to his expertise in air force elements.

Ahmed, did however tell the police that he did not know the deal was fake.

He was among the individuals pictured with Echesa and three white businessmen.

Two of the three foreigners; Mustafa Mamdough and Stanley Kozlowoski, claim to be the directors of American company Eco Advanced Technologies that was supposedly going to supply the equipment.

The two had reportedly paid a Sh11.5 million down payment for the could have been lucrative deal.

Ahmed was also questioned about sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was found dead on February 20.

Kenei, police believe was privy to the details around the scandal that was unearthed on February 13.

It is on this day that Echesa and three others; Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul and Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, were arrested.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, making a document without authority, obtaining money by false pretense and attempt to commit a felony.

The four accused persons are out on bail.

The case will be heard on March 23.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu