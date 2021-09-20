Pilot-Cop Rescues Two Minors Kidnapped in Muthurwa

Two children aged three and four years have been rescued after being abducted from their home in Muthurwa, Nairobi.

The two girls, Judy Nyakio and Teresia Njeri, had been lured from their home on Sunday evening as they played by a man who has been identified as Jackson Mutinda.

The 31-year-old was arrested at Shell Petrol station along Lang’ara road as he walked with the girls to an unknown destination.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mutinda was arrested by Chief Inspector Justine Ouya, an aircraft engineer at the National Police Service Airwing.

The officer, DCI said, had just landed from a troops resupply mission and was walking along Langata road, when she came across the man holding the two girls by their hands.

“He was walking with the minors towards Karen direction. After observing him and the little girls briefly, her intuition as a police officer coupled by her motherly instincts led her to being suspicious,” said DCI.

After a brief interrogation, she was able to confirm that the girls had been abducted.

Mutinda had claimed to be the father of the two, claims they denied.

“Chief Inspector Ouyimmediately restrained the man and raised the duty officer based at Wilson Airport, who responded with a contingent of officers instantly,” added DCI.

“After interrogating the abductor, it was discovered that he had lured the little angels from their home in Muthurwa, promising to buy them a soda.”

The officers managed to trace the girls’ parents who were desperately searching for them.

The suspect is currently being held at Lang’ata Police station pending arraignment to face child trafficking charges.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks C.I Ouya for going beyond the call of duty and rescuing the little angels from the jaws of their captor,” added DCI.

