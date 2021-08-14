Piers Morgan Expecting Continued ‘mediocre mid-table misery’ From Arsenal This Season

A match into the new 2021/22 Premier League season and Arsenal fanatics are already gnashing their teeth with no better future to hope for.

In a shock result that left a bitter taste in the fans’ mouths and tongues waging, the Gunners went down 2-0 at Brentford FC on Friday, unbelievable?

The Bees, as Brentford FC is nicknamed, were returning to the top-flight in almost eternity, 74 years, and what away to reintroduce self!

With no big name signings like Lionel Messi’s famous move to PSG of French Ligue 1 so far, some fans have already trimmed their expectations to almost nothing.

Controversial British media personality and Arsenal fan Piers Morgan was more brutal with what he expects from Arsenal this season.

He said: “I have zero expectation of anything but continued mediocre mid-table misery from Arsenal this season, so at least it won’t be the hope that kills this time.”

