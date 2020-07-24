Physical Meetings Suspended At Parliament As Covid-19 Infections Hit 50

Two more MPs have tested positive for COVID-19 at parliament bringing to 50 the total number of infections confirmed in the House.

According to Nation, Speaker Justin Muturi banned physical meetings in the house last week stating that the institution is among those worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to take necessary precautions to protect MPs, staff and visitors against Covid-19 infections,” Muturi said.

Apparently, two legislators who were first to contract the deadly virus have since recovered with the latest other 48 cases including two MPs and 46 staff, two of whom are cleaners.

Read: Two MPs Have Contracted Coronavirus – Speaker Muturi Confirms

This is reported to have been disclosed yesterday, Thursday when members of the House Business committee were getting an update on the state of COVID-19 in the parliament building.

Further reports indicate that the House has instituted more measures to contain the virus and prevent a further spread.

“Most of the affected staff are asymptomatic and recovering at home. One of the affected MPs is from northern Kenya, while another is a member of the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC),” said the source as quoted by the publication.

Read Also: All Tests Turned Negative, Speaker Muturi Says Regarding COVID-19 Status of MPs, Parliament Staff Who Participated In Voluntary Testing Exercise

National Assembly Clerk, when asked about the figures of those infected with COVID-19, indicated that he is only aware of the two lawmakers although he was uncertain of the exact figure of the staffers affected.

“So far we only have two cases of members as communicated by the Speaker and no new member has been reported to be unwell. It is the Ministry of Health that conducted the tests, they are the ones with the figures,” said the Clerk, Michael Sialai.

As of yesterday, the country recorded the highest number of Coronavirus cases passing the 15,000 mark. The tally of those who have succumbed now stands at 263 while the recoveries are 7,135.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu