Photos: Warm Welcome As Mendy Joins Chelsea After Afcon Victory

Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy was given a warm welcome as he joined his teammates for the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

The Senegalese was in goal as the Teranga Lions beat Egypt on penalties to lift their maiden Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon title in Cameroon on Sunday.

Mendy, who was recently named the best goalkeeper in the world, saved one kick in the shootouts.

The Blues take on Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia in the semifinals of the Club World Cup later today.

