PHOTOS: Ulinzi Sports Complex Set For Unveiling

Ulinzi Sports Complex

Ulinzi Sports Complex is set for unveiling next week Wednesday.

The 10,000 capacity facility located in Lang’ata is multi disciplinal and will be used by the various military sports franchises.

Ulinzi Sports Complex

Kenya’s military boasts teams in various sporting codes including football, basketball, volleyball, handball and swimming.

The complex has a swimming pool, gym, basketball court and an indoor arena.

Ulinzi Sports Complex



It is set to be opened officially by the head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 13th April 2022 to be followed by a FKF fixture between Ulinzi Stars and Tusker FC.

Ulinzi Sports Complex

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

