PHOTOS: Ulinzi Sports Complex Set For Unveiling

Ulinzi Sports Complex is set for unveiling next week Wednesday.

The 10,000 capacity facility located in Lang’ata is multi disciplinal and will be used by the various military sports franchises.

Kenya’s military boasts teams in various sporting codes including football, basketball, volleyball, handball and swimming.

Also Read: KPL Clubs Jittery Over Elections Stalemate, Warns Players Will Be More Affected In Case Of Ban

The complex has a swimming pool, gym, basketball court and an indoor arena.







It is set to be opened officially by the head of State President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday 13th April 2022 to be followed by a FKF fixture between Ulinzi Stars and Tusker FC.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...