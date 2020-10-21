PHOTOS: Uhuru Kenyatta Gifts Shabana FC Team Bus

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gifted Shabana FC a 62-seater team bus.

In a brief ceremony at Kisii State Lodge this morning, the Head of State flagged off the bus.

In attendance were the team’s officials, players, CS Sports Amina Mohamed among others.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated a 62-seater bus to Shabana FC. The bus was requested by Kisii leaders during a recent meeting with the Head of State at State House, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/zEHBREGyRC — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) October 21, 2020

Shabana are gunning for a return to the FKFPL after seasons in the National Super League.

The team beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at Gusii Stadium, Kisii to clinch Mashujaa Day Cup on Tuesday.

