PHOTOS: Uhuru Kenyatta Gifts Shabana FC Team Bus

President Uhuru Kenyatta handing over the bus key to Shabana FC. [PHOTO/ STATE HOUSE

President Uhuru Kenyatta has gifted Shabana FC a 62-seater team bus.

In a brief ceremony at Kisii State Lodge this morning, the Head of State flagged off the bus.

In attendance were the team’s officials, players, CS Sports Amina Mohamed among others.

Shabana are gunning for a return to the FKFPL after seasons in the National Super League.

The team beat AFC Leopards 1-0 at Gusii Stadium, Kisii to clinch Mashujaa Day Cup on Tuesday.

