Photos: The Retrieval of the Enziu River Tragedy Bus

The wreckage of the ill-fated bus that plunged into Enziu River in Mwingi East area of Kitui County on Saturday has been retrieved.

The number of people who perished in the tragedy rose to 33 after nine more bodies were retrieved from the river on Sunday.

The body of a nine-month-old baby was among those retrieved.

Efforts to pull the bus from the river took the whole day after the exercise was suspended following a heavy downpour on Saturday night.







The operation was led by divers from the Kenya Navy.

Read: 11 People Killed After Bus Plunges Into A River in Embu

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka were among leaders who witnessed the retrieval of the wreckage.

Ngilu said some bodies may still be trapped in the vehicle. She said recovery operations are still ongoing.

The 51-seater bus belonging to Mwingi Junior Seminary, a Catholic Church- run private school, was ferrying the choir members to Nuu area from Mwingi town to attend a wedding ceremony.

Mwingi East Sub-County Police Commander Joseph Yakan said the accident was caused by water tides that were too strong, sweeping the bus into the river despite attempts by the driver to control the vehicle.

In videos making rounds on social media, the bus was captured shortly before it plunged into the river with passengers screaming for help.

Read Also: Body Of Man Whose Saloon Car Plunged Into Indian Ocean Retrieved

Eleven of those dead are from the family whose 70-year-old parents were to solemnise their marriage.

The bus was reportedly carrying 68 people at the time of the accident.

Twelve people survived the incident. The survivors were rushed to Mwingi Level Four Hospital for emergency treatment. A total of 35 persons are yet to be accounted for.

It later emerged that the driver of the vehicle was under pressure from the passengers to cross the flooded river after seeing that they were running late.

Read Also: 15 Family Members Among Fatalities in Mwingi Bus Tragedy

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday morning sent his condolences to the families that lost their families in the tragedy.

The Head of State urged Kenyans to avoid crossing swollen rivers, especially during the current rainy season.

Here are more photos:

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...