PHOTOS: Sadio Manè Enjoys Vacation Playing Football In The Village

With most leagues over and done with for the season including the English Premier League and the international window also shut for now, most professional players are taking time of the reflect and recharge ahead of new season.

Players like Mohammed Salah of Egypt has posted photos of exotic holidaying destinations as they savor life in a grand way.

Not for Liverpool teammate and Senegal captain Sadio Manè who has been spotted in the village mingling and playing the beautiful game in open dusty and muddy fields of Banbali.

The 30-year-old is known for his modesty and closeness to his community owing to his humble beginnings.







Sadio Mane Vacationing in Senegal. [Courtesy]Manè is reportedly on his way out of Liverpool after close to a decade with the Reds with German giants Bayern Munich his likely destination.

Bayern is reportedly offering him €350k a week, more than two times what he’s earning at Liverpool.

