Photos of Comedian Zeddy with Omar Lali Excite Netizens

Photos of comedian Zainab Zeddy and popular beach boy Omar Lali has excited netizens who took to social media with mixed reactions.

Taking to Facebook, Zeddy posted the photos while in Lamu with the caption, “Omar Lali amenishow ng’ombe hazeeki maini. Inamaanisha nini?”

Fans and social media users could not hide their excitement as they warned the comedian to run for her life with cryptic messages.

One Binti Swaleh wrote, “Ayaa na kumbe ni ukweli ulikua mwamtafuta Omar lali,weee haya si kubaya pia, na kweli pia paka mzee hunywa maziwa.”

Others made fun of the pictures labeling Lali as a master who is being sought by females.





Lali came into the limelight following the death of Keroche Heiress Tecra Muigai. The two were said to have been in a romantic relationship until Tecra’s death.

Lali is caught up in Tecra Muigai’s death with circumstances leading to a fall that killed her still in court.

Earlier in January, Omar’s picture with a beautiful woman that was doing rounds on social media created controversies.

There were speculations that Lali had yet again bagged himself another younger girlfriend just months after Tecra’s death.

The woman however came forward and put the speculations to bed stating that the two were long-term friends who had known each other since they were younger.

In the latest development regarding Tecra’s case, the deceased’s house help Anne Waithera revealed that Lali was violent and used to physically abuse Tecra.

“There was a day she said she was stressed. She had sent a photo to her mum to introduce him to her mother. She said mum was not happy and was against their relationship. Mum visited with the family but Tecra could not let her in,” Waithera said.

Waithera further told the court that sometimes she would find her boss crying and upon inquiry, Tecra would claim that Omar had beaten her.

Sometimes, the domestic worker testified, the couple slept in separate beds.

The inquest into the death of Tecra Muigai is ongoing.

