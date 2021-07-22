PHOTOS: Kenya Sevens Olympics Ceremonial Dress Revealed

A day to the official opening of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, Kenya Sevens ceremonial dress has been revealed.

The dress comprises red checked fitting shirts with black spots and black pants.

The Olympics Parade is scheduled for 2000HRS Kenyan time on Friday and Team Kenya is expected to be in their ceremonial dress.

Kenya is the only country from Africa with both men and women’s Rugby Sevens teams at the games.

