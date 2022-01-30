Photos From Rev Lucy Natasha’s Traditional Wedding

Renowned televangelist and self-proclaimed prophet Reverend Lucy Natasha is finally off the market.

Rev Natasha tied the knot with her fiance, Prophet Stanley Carmel yesterday in a private ceremony attended by friends and family.

In photos shared on social media, the two love birds had a good time prophesying their love in front of their loved ones.

For instance, parents from both families were in attendance.







Rev Natasha and Prophet Carmel’s engagement in November last year was one of the most unprecedented.

For instance, Natasha had been single for the most part of her Ministry career with controversies and speculations surrounding her life.

In an interview with a local publication earlier on, the televangelist had stated that she would like to get married to a man after God’s own heart.

“I would like to marry a man after God’s own heart, one that will be my best friend and is sincere. I have no specifications that he has to be a preacher like me…” she said.

This was after a woman identified as Martha Mwihaki exposed the preacher alleging that she was engaged in cultism and illegal sexual activities.

Through a Facebook thread, the woman accused Rev Natasha of sexually harassing her and using her Ministry to pimp other church women with renowned preachers from across Africa.

Confession Thread – PART 2 How Rev Lucy Natasha almost destroyed Martha Mwihaki's life. That was weird because in my entire years of allegiance to Christ I have never felt that. I have never seen that. Let’s just say the feeling was way too ungodly as a happenstance between…. — Confession Time (@Confession_KE) June 30, 2021

Rev Natasha however denied the claims stating that it was the ‘devil’s work’ to try to tarnish her good name and the good work of the Lord she was doing.

Shortly after the accusations and expose’, she was engaged to her Indian Fiance Stanley Carmel.

Here are more photos from her Traditional Wedding:

