Photographer Behind Iconic Dedan Kimathi Photo Dies Aged 90

Tiras Kimathi Murage, the photographer behind the iconic Dedan Kimathi’s photo has passed on aged 90 years.

Murage’s family has confirmed that he passed away on Saturday, January 15, 2022 after battling heart-related complications for a long time.

Funeral arrangements will be communicated at a later date.

“On behalf of the family, I wanted to inform you that he passed away on Friday at age 90. Dad was in declining health for some time due to heart issues. It was not Covid-related. We are still working on the funeral details,” the family spokesperson said.

The iconic Dedan Kimathi’s photo was taken just after freedom fighters were arrested in 1956. In the photo, Kimathi was wearing a heavy leopard hide and headgear. He had handcuffs on his hands.

In an interview with Nation on the same, the photographer, Murage, revealed that he took two photographs of Kimathi before he was kicked, fell down and his Kodak confiscated.

To his surprise, however, the photo made it to the local newspapers the following day.

“Kimathi smiled and I clicked the button, I got maybe two pictures, and the next thing I knew, I was lying on the ground, being kicked,” Murage told the publication.

Mr Murage is also known for his role in conservation efforts more so on the Nairobi Arboretum, Karura forest and Kamiti forest.

