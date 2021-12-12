Phones, ATM Cards Recovered As Police Gun Down Three Wanted Gangsters In Kericho

Three wanted gangsters were on Friday night shot dead by police four days after violently robbing a 21-year-old woman in a car at Duka Moja area of Kericho County.

In the 11pm incident, police received a tip-off from members of the public of an armed gang that was violently robbing residents at Duka Moja & Brooke areas of Kericho, loading the stolen valuables in an NZE car they were using.

Kericho-based detectives backed up by their Kenya Police Service counterparts rushed to the scene ambushing the miscreants onboard a KBT 127Y Toyota NZE.

“Challenged to alight and surrender for a smooth arrest, the youthful ruffian hoons opted for a battle of wheels, speeding off along the Kericho-Kisii road with police on hot pursuit,” DCI said on Sunday.

Read: Hunt On for Three Men who Robbed Woman of Phone, Money in Kericho

A chase ensued and the thugs were cornered after their vehicle hit an electric pole at Kapsuser location.

Police said the four-man gang defied orders to surrender and attempted to flee on foot forcing the officers to open fire.

In the process, three were fatally injured as one escaped with gunshot wounds.

Nine mobile phones, several ID cards, bank visa cards, NHIF cards, personal documents, female handbags, flat-screen TV, gas cylinder, imitation of guns & crude weapons among other items were found stashed in their vehicle.

Read Also: KRA Officer Dies After Attack By A Swarm Of Bees In His Car In Mombasa

On Saturday, police who were still pursuing the other suspect arrested him alongside an accomplice at Kapsuser area.

DCI said Brian Ontita Motari, 21, had a gunshot wound on his elbow and was being aided by 19-year-old Job Oyaro to flee the area and get medical aid.

“Irate members of the public had descended on Oyaro with blows & kicks for aiding a wanted criminal before police rescued and took them to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment before their arraignment,” DCI added.

As further investigations continue, detectives have established that the NZE vehicle used by the gang had earlier been stolen from a female victim in Nakuru’s Rongai area on December 7, 2021.

Read Also: Man Lynched After Attacking Witchdoctor In Kitui

Further, the same group is believed to be responsible for the attack on the proprietor of Elementaita Pharmacy, who was a few days back kidnapped by four men onboard a Nissan Sunny KBM 401S, forced to give a Sh300,000 ransom before being thrown out of the car at Kericho’s Kongo area.

The gang had also disappeared with his Samsung phone and inflicted a deep cut on his knee, leaving the bleeding man at the mercy of emergency help. Good Samaritans took him to a Kericho hospital where he is being treated.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...