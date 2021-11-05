in NEWS

Suspected Phone Snatcher Rescued by Police from Irate Mob

FILE IMAGE OF A POLICE CAR

A 21-year-old man is nursing grave injuries at a Nairobi hospital after a mob rained blows on him for stealing a mobile phone.

Kelvin Kamau is said to have stolen a phone from a woman along Murang’a Road.

Kamau was riding on a motorcycle when he snatched the phone from the woman who was at the time on the said phone.

The victim raised alarm catching the attention of the people around her.

“Kamau who was posing as a boda boda passenger grabbed a mobile phone from a lady while on call and sped off,” said DCI director George Kinoti in a statement.

“The lady screamed for help pointing in the direction of the motorcycle. Passersby pursued and caught up with the man whom they beat mercilessly before the police came to his rescue.”

The commotion prompted officers from Parklands Police Station to take action. The officers rescued the suspect from the irate mob baying for his blood.

The phone was recovered from his person and returned to its rightful owner.

Kamau will after receiving treatment be arraigned before a court of law.

Kinoti has urged members of the public to desist from taking the law into their own hands.

