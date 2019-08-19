ODM Director Philip Etale Cries Out As He Loses Fourth Family Member In Two Weeks

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director Philip Etale is in mourning again, barely weeks since he lost three family members.

Announcing the demise of his elder brother, Etale couldn’t help but wonder, “God why?”

“God why my family all the time? Sorry for questioning you Lord,” he tweeted.

“Friends, I am gutted. I feel finished. My elder brother Zachariah has just passed on a few moments ago. Please pray for our family. This is too much,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Mr Etale lost three brothers-in-law at once in separate incidents.

Encouraging his sisters at the time, the Opposition party director stated: “Yesterday [August 8], I lost three relatives separately. All of them brothers-in-law. My sisters Eunice, Rael, and Claire… It is well.”

It sure looks like it is a black August for Mr Etale.

However, Kenyans encouraged him, assuring him that he shall be in their prayers.

May God comfort you and your family bro. In every oasis of calamity God has always a comfort — King (@teamcourages) August 19, 2019

Khai! Pole, may he rest in peace. 😢 take heart be strong, all will be well and trust God. — Solomon Karori (@SolomonKarori2) August 19, 2019

Pole sana chief. So sorry. May you and your family be comforted and may you still find peace in GOD. We will understand this better in the by and by when we meet our GOD. — Dismas (@DismasOmbuya) August 19, 2019

In a separate incident, Kenyans woke up to sad news of the demise of popular benga star John DeMathew.

The singer succumbed after being involved in a fatal accident on Sunday evening.

DeMathew, who has been in the music industry for about 33 years, met his death on Sunday night after his car rammed into a lorry along the Thika-Kenol Road near Thika’s Blue Post Hotel.

He is claimed to have sustained head, legs, and the chest injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home.

Leading the nation to mourn him, Deputy President William Ruto eulogised him as a man who “…used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth.”

De Mathew was a great composer of Kikuyu lyrics, which carried undertones of societal ills, including alcoholism and promoting peace and cohesion in society. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 19, 2019

