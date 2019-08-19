in NEWS

ODM Director Philip Etale Cries Out As He Loses Fourth Family Member In Two Weeks

1.3k Views 2 Comments

ODM leader Raila Odinga and ODM director Philip Etale. /Courtesy

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Director Philip Etale is in mourning again, barely weeks since he lost three family members.

Announcing the demise of his elder brother, Etale couldn’t help but wonder, “God why?”

“God why my family all the time? Sorry for questioning you Lord,” he tweeted.

“Friends, I am gutted. I feel finished. My elder brother Zachariah has just passed on a few moments ago. Please pray for our family. This is too much,” he concluded.

Earlier this month, Mr Etale lost three brothers-in-law at once in separate incidents.

Encouraging his sisters at the time, the Opposition party director stated: “Yesterday [August 8], I lost three relatives separately. All of them brothers-in-law. My sisters Eunice, Rael, and Claire… It is well.”

It sure looks like it is a black August for Mr Etale.

However, Kenyans encouraged him, assuring him that he shall be in their prayers.

In a separate incident, Kenyans woke up to sad news of the demise of popular benga star John DeMathew.

The singer succumbed after being involved in a fatal accident on Sunday evening.

DeMathew, who has been in the music industry for about 33 years, met his death on Sunday night after his car rammed into a lorry along the Thika-Kenol Road near Thika’s Blue Post Hotel.

He is claimed to have sustained head, legs, and the chest injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home.

Leading the nation to mourn him, Deputy President William Ruto eulogised him as a man who “…used his talent to teach us life lessons and convey socio-economic and cultural messages, especially to the youth.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Jael Keya

2 Comments

Leave a Reply

2 Pings & Trackbacks

  1. Pingback:

  2. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

anerlisa muigai

Anerlisa Muigai Goes In On Fans Making “Weight Gain” Jokes

Spanish Woman Arrested At JKIA For Being In Possession Of Ivory Bangle