Philip Anyolo Appointed As The Fifth Archbishop of Nairobi For The Catholic Church

Roman Catholic Church leader Pope Francis has appointed Reverend Philip Arnold Subira Anyolo as the fifth Archbishop of Nairobi.

The news of the appointment of Archbishop-Elect Philip Anyolo Subira was officially made public in Rome on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

The letter of his appointment was sent to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) by the Apostolic Nuncio to Kenya, Archbishop Hubertus van Megen.

Bishop Anyolo hails from Tongeren, Bungoma. He was ordained a priest on October 15, 1983. He was installed the bishop of Kericho diocese on December 6, 1995.

Later he was made the bishop of Homabay Diocese on May 23, 2003. Until today’s appointment, he has been the Archbishop of Kisumu from November 15, 2018.

The Archbishop-elect will take over from Archbishop Emeritus John Cardinal Njue who retired on January 4, 2021 after serving the Archdiocese for 13 years.

Since Cardinal Njue’s retirement, the Archdiocese of Nairobi has been under the guidance of the Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau, serving as the Apostolic Administrator since January 4, 2021.

Deputy President William Ruto wished Anyolo the best, assuring thim they would work together “to better the lives of our people”.

“Best wishes Archbishop Phillip Anyolo on your appointment as the head of the Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi. We are proud of this achievement and commit to continue working together to better the lives of our people,” said Ruto.

