Ex-Lioness Philadelphia Olando Appointed UAE Head Coach

Former Kenya Lioness player Philadelphia Olando has been appointed head coach of United Arab Emirates, UAE women’s rugby team.

UAE is trying to grow the sport amongst ladies in the Western Asia country and believes Olando’s international reputation and experience will be an added advantage.

In a statement, Emirates Rugby Federation, expressed happiness at signing with the Kenyan coach, and the federation’s intention to participate in the upcoming continental and Arab competitions, and to significantly expand the spread of rugby among girls, noting that the federation always seeks to attract distinguished officials from the game in order to add the element of expertise to the players to achieve the goal of championships and titles at the Arab and continental levels.

For her part, Philadelphia Orlando confirmed that the federation held her a great responsibility and that she is happy with that, and will strive to achieve the maximum possible success, in order to be worthy of the trust of the board of directors, and that she hopes that her experiences as a player in the Olympics and the Rugby World Cup will contribute to the development of the level of Emirati girls in the game.

