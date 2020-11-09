Breakthrough As Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Is Found To be 90% Effective

There is hope for the world after a Covid-19 vaccine candidate announced a breakthrough.

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said that the newly found vaccine has proven to be 90 percent effective.

The pharmaceutical companies noted that nine out of ten patients who got the vaccine were protected from the virus.

The companies also stated that the vaccine did not have major side effects on the trial candidates.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity. The first set of results from our phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of our vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19,” said Dr Albert Bourla, the Pfizer chairman and CEO.

He added, “We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”

The trial, the company said, will continue until there has been at least 164 confirmed cases.

Pfizer is expected to administer the jab to people aged between 16 and 85, in the US which has been one of the hardest hit countries.

The US which has already recorded over 10 million positive cases of Covid-19 has ordered for 100 million doses of the vaccine.

Should the vaccine be licensed soon, healthcare workers could receive the doses by the end of the year.

Over 50 million cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed worldwide with at least 33 million recoveries and nearly 1.3 million deaths.

