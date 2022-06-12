Petty Offender Pardoned On Madaraka Day Kills Mother In Kirinyaga

A petty offender who was pardoned by President Uhuru Kenyatta on June 1 during Madaraka Day celebrations has murdered his mother in Kirinyaga.

On June 1, President Uhuru pardoned inmates who were petty offenders serving sentences of less than three months and they were released from custody.

According to Mwea East Sub-county police commander Daniel Kitavi, the suspect man who was living with his 76-year-old mother committed the crime in their home in Mwea East before fleeing.

He reportedly hit the mother with a blunt object killing him on the spot and fled. So far, detectives have recovered the weapon suspected to have been used during a manhunt on for the suspect.

The deceased’s body is currently at Kibugi funeral home awaiting postmortem.

“We have recovered the weapon suspect used for detective launch investigations,” the police commander said.

More to Follow:

